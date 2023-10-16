29.9 C
Cipher case: IHC dismisses PTI chairman's plea against jail trial

Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday dismissed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman’s plea against his jail trial in cipher case, ARY News reported. 

The verdict reserved on September 12 was announced by the Islamabad High Court Chief Justice, Aamer Farooq.

Announcing the reserved verdict, the IHC CJ dismissed the former prime minister’s plea against jail trial with guidelines. The short verdict said the jail trial in the cipher case is in the favour of the PTI chief in the wake of security threats.

The court does not see ill intentions in the jail trial of the PTI chairman as he had been expressing threats regarding his security in the court, the verdict said.

The verdict released by Islamabad High Court further said the plaintiff can contact the trial court over his concerns.

It is pertinent to mention here that the PTI chief and vice chairman were booked for ‘deliberately missing a copy of the diplomatic cipher’.

The first information report (FIR) was registered on August 15 under the Official Secrets Act. It was registered on the complaint of the Home Secretary.

The case was registered after Azam Khan, ex-principal secretary to the PTI chairman and former prime minister made startling revelations and claimed that the former PM used US cipher for his ‘political gains’ and to avert a no-confidence motion against him.

