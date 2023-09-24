Cipher case: Jail admin excuses to present PTI chief in IHC

ATTOCK: The Attock jail administration has excused to present Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief in IHC over Cipher case, ARY News reported.

As per details, the jail administration stated that shifting the PTI Chairman from jail to court could be a security risk.

Furthermore, the Attock jail officials urged the court to exempt the former prime minister from court appearance on September 25.

Cipher case: IHC to hear PTI chairman’s bail plea on Sept 25

Earlier, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) fixed for hearing the former prime minister and PTI chairman’s bail plea in the cipher case.

The registrar’s office has issued the cause list and the PTI chairman’s bail application is scheduled for hearing on Monday (tomorrow), which will be heard by IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq.

The PTI Chairman Imran Khan was sent to jail on August 5 following his conviction in the Toshakhana case.

Cipher case

It is pertinent to mention here that the PTI chief Imran Khan and vice chairman were booked for ‘deliberately missing a copy of the diplomatic cypher’.

The first information report (FIR) was registered on August 15 under the Official Secrets Act. It was registered on the complaint of Home Secretary.

The case was registered after Azam Khan, ex-principal secretary to the PTI chairman and former prime minister made startling revelations and claimed that the former PM used US cypher for his ‘political gains’ and to avert a no-confidence motion against him.

Azam Khan, who had earlier been “missing” for months, suddenly appeared before the scene and made startling revelations about US cypher, while recording his statement under the CrPC 164 before a magistrate.