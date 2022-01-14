Citizens above 18 years now eligible for Covid booster dose: NCOC

ISLAMABAD: With the fifth wave of the Covid-19 pandemic intensifying, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) decided on Friday to lower the age limit for a Covid-19 booster dose.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the country’s nerve centre for Covid response in Islamabad. Citizens aged 18 years and above will be eligible for a booster dose of the vaccine of their choice from tomorrow (Saturday), it said.

“In Today’s NCOC session, age limit for booster dose has been further reduced. From tomorrow onwards, citizens over 18 years will be eligible for free booster dose of their choice. Booster (one dose) will be administered after 6 months gap from complete vaccination,” the NCOC tweeted.

On Jan 3, the NCOC started administering the COVID-19 booster dose to people who are over 30 years old.

The centre advised citizens to follow COVID-19 SOPs, wear masks and ensure the complete vaccination and booster doses amid the rising threat of Omicron.

