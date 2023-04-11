CJP Bandial summons JCP meeting on Thursday

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial has summoned a meeting of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) on Thursday (April 13), ARY News reported.

According to details, the chief justice has summoned the JCP meeting to consider the confirmation of Justice Musarrat Hilali as regular Chief Justice of the Peshawar High Court.

Justice Hilali has been performing the duties of acting Chief Justice of the PHC since April 1, 2023.

The JCP, headed by the CJP and comprising four senior-most judges of the Supreme Court, a former judge, federal law minister, the Attorney General for Pakistan and a senior advocate nominated by the Pakistan Bar Council, besides one representative of the provincial and Islamabad bar councils, after confirmation, will propose her name to the Parliamentary Committee on Appointment of Judges in Superior Courts.

Earlier in the day, CJP Bandial SC’s Senior Puisne Judge Qazi Faez Isa held a meeting, which took place in a “pleasant atmosphere”.

Sources further claimed that Justice Isa issued his clarification after consulting with CJP Bandial.

Justice Qazi Faez Isa issued clarification on attending a special national constitutional convention at the National Assembly (NA), held to mark the golden jubilee of the Constitution of Pakistan.

Comments