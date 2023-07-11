Class 7 student allegedly raped in Karachi

A female student of Class 7 was allegedly raped in a housing society in the vicinity of the Sachal police station of Karachi, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The rape incident was reported in the White House area in the vicinity of the Sachal police station. Police arrested the suspect after lodging a case over the complaint of the girl’s mother.

The First Information Report (FIR) stated that some labourers were working in the next house when the girl went there to give tea. It added when the girl did not return home after a while then she went to the house where she was found crying.

The girl complained to her mother that a man committed immoral acts with her. Police officials told the media that the affected girl and the suspect were sent to the hospital for medical examination.

They added that further action will be taken after the issuance of their medical reports.

In June, a TikToker girl was allegedly gang raped by three men in the Matiari district of Sindh.

A TikToker girl was called by some men to New Saeedabad tehsil of Sindh’s Matiari district where they gang raped her. The girl alleged that Waqas Mallah along with his friend raped her.

Police lodged a case against the suspects, however, no arrest was made.

The victim girl complained about police inaction to arrest the nominated persons. She said that she is receiving threats from the accused.