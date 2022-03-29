Watch: Clever duck outsmarts tigers in viral video

A video showing a duck outsmarting tigers trying to hunt it has gone viral on social media.

The clip shared on Instagram shows a duck in a pond as a tiger descends into the water to hunt it. The duck tries to get out of the water to save itself from being hunted but three more tigers emerge and try to catch it.

The duck then takes a dip in the water and disappears. The tigers are seen trying to find it but they couldn’t succeed in doing so.

Watch the video here:

