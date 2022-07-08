CM Hamza Shahbaz announces remission in prisoners’ sentences

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif on Friday announced one-month remission in the sentences of the prisoners across the province, ARY News reported.

According to the notification, the government has given one remission to convicted prisoners in their jail terms.

The remission does not apply to those convicted for murder, espionage, anti-state activities, sectarianism, adultery, robbery, dacoity, kidnapping, culpable homicide and terrorists acts and also those undergoing sentences under the Foreigners Act, 1946.

The chief minister Hamza Shahbaz congratulated the prisoners and their families over remission in their sentences and expressed hope that the relief in jail term will improve their lives.

Hundreds of prisoners will get relief and several of them will be released from jails after the announcement of relief.

Eid-ul-Azha festival will be celebrated across Pakistan on July 10 (Sunday), Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad announced on Wednesday.

READ: EID-UL-AZHA: PAKISTAN RAILWAYS TO RUN THREE SPECIAL TRAINS

Eid-ul-Azha, also known as thhme Feast of Sacrifice, is one of two Eid festivals celebrated by Muslims to commemorate Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son to God.

Traditionally marked by the slaughter of animals, whose meat is shared with family members and the poor.

Comments