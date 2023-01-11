CM Pervaiz Elahi says has requisite number to secure vote of confidence

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has asserted that he has the requisite numbers, 187, in Punjab Assembly to secure a vote of confidence, which proceedings would begin shortly, ARY News reported.

In a statement, CM Pervaiz Elahi said that a total of 187 lawmakers of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) were present in the Punjab Assembly session.

The Punjab chief minister said that the voting would begin shortly as all lawmakers, including Ammar Yasir, have arrived in the assembly.

“We will satisfy the opposition by taking the vote of confidence,” he said, adding that the consultation on the procedure to go to ‘Show of Hands’ was underway.

In a surprise move by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and its allies, Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Pervaiz Elahi will obtain a vote of confidence from the provincial assembly today.

The Punjab Assembly’s session was resumed after a gap of two hours under the chair of PA Speaker Sibtain Khan. Sources said that the PTI government made a surprise move and decided to seek the vote of confidence for the Punjab CM Pervaiz Elahi from the lawmakers today.

READ: PUNJAB GOVERNOR CAN ASK CM TO TAKE TRUST VOTE, OBSERVES LHC

Meanwhile, PTI Vice President Fawad Chaudhry said in a Twitter message that PTI and its allies completed the number of 187 lawmakers in the Punjab Assembly ahead of the vote of confidence.

During the session, the opposition lawmakers pointed out the quorum and gathered before the speaker’s dice. The speaker said that the quorum is complete and the government lawmakers are in majority.

Assembly to be dissolved after VoC

Meanwhile, PTI Vice President Fawad Chaudhry said that they would dissolve the Punjab Assembly tomorrow if Chief Minister (CM) Pervaiz Elahi gets the vote of confidence today.

While talking to the ARY News programme ‘Off the Record’, Fawad Chaudhry said that PTI has the complete numbers in the Punjab Assembly for showing confidence in CM Pervaiz Elahi. He said that 185 lawmakers of PTI and Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) reached the assembly while two more will reach there soon.

Read More: CM Pervaiz Elahi reaches Punjab Assembly

He said that the PA will conduct the voting immediately after the lawmakers reached the assembly. Fawad said that Pervaiz Elahi was informed about the vote of confidence today. He added that vote of confidence can be taken at any time as per the court’s order.

Comments