CM Punjab election: PML-Q workers stage protest against Shujaat Hussain

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) workers have staged a protest against the party president Shujaat Hussain over his decision to not voting for Pervaiz Elahi during Chief Minister (CM) Punjab election, ARY News reported on Friday.

PML-Q workers vented anger against the party president Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain over his decision regarding the CM Punjab election. The workers said that they have been supporting the Chaudhry brothers for two decades but Shujaat’s name will not be mentioned in the political history in a good context.

They expressed outrage that the workers cast vote to elect PML-Q lawmakers but the top leader bowed his head before someone else. They alleged that he sold his conscience to get the short-term rulership.

“The results of the Punjab by-elections showed who is having the massive public support. We respect Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Salik Hussain very much. We want to request Shujaat withdraw his decision. We have full confidence in the leadership of Pervaiz Elahi and Moonis Elahi.”

The political activists also raised slogans against Shujaat and Salik Hussain.

The PML-Q district joint secretary announced his resignation from the political party. “Tariq Basheer Cheema played a negative role and now, our leaders are Pervaiz Elahi and Moonis Elahi. Shujaat and Salik Hussain did not do justice with the mandate.”

Major political development

In major political development minutes before the Chief Minister (CM) Punjab election today, Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain refused to vote for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-backed candidate Pervaiz Elahi.

Sources told ARY News that Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain excused himself from voting for Pervaiz Elahi, the joint candidate of PTI and PML-Q.

According to reports, Shujaat said that PML-Q will neither vote for the Imran Khan-backed candidate nor pave way for becoming a PTI candidate as the CM Punjab.

Letter to PA deputy speaker

The Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Mazari received a letter from PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain in which he stated that his political party will remain impartial in the voting process for the CM election.

He requested the PA deputy speaker to not count PML-Q votes. The deputy speaker showed Shujaat’s letter in the House.

