CM Sindh wants PM Imran Khan to review transfer of provincial officials

KHAIRPUR: Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah Monday said that the prime minister should consult over the transfer of provincial officials as per the law, ARY NEWS reported.

He was referring to the recent row between the Centre and the Sindh province over the transfer of top provincial police officials.

“The officers should be transferred as per law that requires consultation between the Centre and the province,” he said while referring to a law passed in 2020.

He shared that article 240 states that the officers could perform their duties in the centre and the provinces. “We want the prime minister to review transfer of officials,” he said adding that he was never consulted regarding the rotation policy of the officials.

The chief minister said that the province needs 48 new officers to run the affairs besides the officials transferred have vast experience on the ground and are needed for a stable law and order situation.

Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah had previously written a letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan, rejecting a federal government’s recommendation for the transfer of top police officials from the province.

The letter addressed to Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the matter regarding the transfer of police officials came under discussion during the provincial cabinet meeting and it was decided to reject the transfer of four PAS officers and seven officers of BPS-20 from the province.

