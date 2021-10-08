COAS asks troops to assist in rescue, relief work in quake-hit Harnai

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday directed the Pakistan Army troops to help carry out relief, rescue and rehabilitation work in earthquake-hit Harnai of Balochistan.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the army chief directed the troops to provide all-out assistance to the civil administration in rescue, relief and rehabilitation efforts to help mitigate the difficulties faced by the affected people.

At least 20 people were killed and about 300 others wounded when an earthquake of magnitude 5.9 hit northern Balochistan in wee hours of Thursday.

The worst affected area the Harnai district where roofs and walls of mud-brick houses collapsed, burying occupants under the debris.

The National Seismic Monitoring Centre said the epicentre of the quake was near the province’s Harnai district and it had a depth of 15 kilometres.

Tremors were also felt in Quetta, Sibbi, Pishin, Ziarat, Qila Abdullah, Sanjavi, Zhob and Chaman.