PM orders swift assessment of Balochistan quake damage

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan took to Twitter on Thursday to express condolences on the death of 22 people in an earthquake in parts of Balochistan.

“My condolences & prayers go to the families who lost their loved ones,” Prime Minister Khan wrote on his official Twitter handle.

ALSO READ: 22 KILLED, OVER 200 INJURED AS MAGNITUDE 5.9 EARTHQUAKE HITS BALOCHISTAN

He ordered immediate assistance to be provided to the quake-hit people.

I have ordered immediate assistance on an emergency basis for the Harnai, Balochistan, earthquake victims & for an immediate assessment of the damage for timely relief & compensation. My condolences & prayers go to the families who lost their loved ones. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) October 7, 2021

The prime minister further called for immediate assessment of the damage brought on by the earthquake so timely relief and compensation be provided to the affected people.

ALSO READ: ARMY CARRIES OUT RESCUE, RELIEF OPERATION IN QUAKE-HIT HARNAI

An earthquake of magnitude 5.9 rocked parts of Balochistan early Thursday morning, killing at least 20 people and injuring over 200 others, according to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA).

The National Seismic Monitoring Centre said the epicentre of the quake was near the province’s Harnai district and it had a depth of 15 kilometres.

Tremors were also felt in Quetta, Sibbi, Pishin, Ziarat, Qila Abdullah, Sanjavi, Zhob and Chaman.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!