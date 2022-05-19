COAS Bajwa visited School of Artillery in Nowshera: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has visited the School of Artillery, Nowshera today, ARY News quoted Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa attended the annual Commanding Officers’ conference of the Artillery Regiment.

The army chief also visited various facilities during the visit including the War Gaming Arena established to undertake training under simulated battle conditions and to facilitate the planning/ conduct of war games/ exercises.

COAS Bajwa was also briefed about new training modules.

While interacting with officers, General Bajwa urged them to stay focused on training and professional pursuits.

Earlier, on arrival at Nowshera, Colonel Commandant Corps of Artillery, Lieutenant General Muhammad Abdul Aziz received the army chief.

On May 14, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa had visited the Bahawalpur Corps Headquarters of the Pakistan Army on Saturday.

According to ISPR, the army chief had visited Bahawalpur Corps headquarter. The COAS was briefed about the informational, operational and administrative matters of the corp.

The COAS had paid a visit to the Professional Development Resources Center too. The COAS met with officers and soldiers and applauded them for their untiring service for the safety and security of the country.

Corps commander Bahawalpur Lieutenant General Khalid Zia had welcomed COAS on his visit to the region.

