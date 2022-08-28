COAS Bajwa visits flood-hit areas of Khairpur, Qambar Shahdadkot

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited army troops busy in relief activities in far-flung flood-affected areas of Khairpur and Qambar Shahdadkot, ARY News quoted ISPR on Sunday.

COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa spent the whole day with flood victims in relief and medical camps established for the local population at Village Jilani, Khairpur and Qambar Shahdadkot, Inter-Services Public Relations said in a statement.

The flood victims at Khairpur and Qambar Shahdadkot thanked COAS Bajwa for reaching out to them and sharing their problems and discomfort due to floods.

READ: ARMY AVIATION PILOTS RESCUE STRANDED INDIVIDUAL IN KOHISTAN FLOOD

The army chief met troops on the ground and appreciated their efforts in bringing comfort to the people awaiting their support.

Helping the people of Pakistan in need is a noble cause and we must take pride to serve them to the best of our abilities, General Bajwa emphasised.

The army chief said that he is visiting the flood-affected areas for a few days and he had visited Balochistan’s Uthal and Bela cities yesterday.

READ: ARMY RESCUES TOURISTS STRANDED IN KUMRAT VALLEY

He said that floods brought a massive disaster to different parts of the country and the federal and provincial governments, armed forces and welfare organisations were trying to provide relief to the affectees.

COAS Bajwa said that it will take many years to completely rehabilitate the flood-hit parts of the country. He appealed to Pakistanis to help the flood victims in difficult time.

He said that the resources of the federal, provincial governments and armed forces were limited to cope with the flood disasters. He said that relief and rescue operations are almost concluded and it is now time for rehabilitation of the affected areas.

Earlier, Pakistan Army established flood relief camps at various locations in Karachi to support victims trapped following heavy floods and torrential rainfall.

The Pakistan Army has set up flood relief camps at various locations of Karachi, including Fawara Chowk and Sharfabad.

The soldiers were busy in collecting relief goods for the flood victims. Philanthropists can donate for the flood-stricken people, a message inscribed on banners.

Comments