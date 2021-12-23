COAS Bajwa visits forward areas along LoC

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has visited forward areas along Line of Control (LoC), ARY News quoted the military’s media wing on Thursday.

During his visit, COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa was briefed on-ground situation along LoC and operational preparedness of the formation, according to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

READ: ARMY FULLY PREPARED TO DEFEND COUNTRY AGAINST ALL CHALLENGES: COAS BAJWA

The army chief interacted with the troops deployed along the ceasefire line in Kot Kotera Sector. He appreciated their combat readiness and high state of morale.

COAS visited forward areas along LOC. COAS was briefed on ground situation along LOC & operational preparedness of the formation. COAS interacted with the troops deployed along LOC in Kot Kotera Sector. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/LkbJRgxHnB — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) December 23, 2021

COAS Bajwa emphasised that continuous vigil and readiness to counter all threats and contingencies is vital for ensuring security along the LoC.

Upon his arrival, Commander Corps Rawalpindi Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza welcomed the army chief.

Earlier in October, the army chief had visited HQ Southern Command Multan.

Earlier in October, the army chief had visited HQ Southern Command Multan and received a detailed briefing on operational, training and administrative matters of the formation.

READ: COAS BAJWA STRESSES GREATER SYNCHRONISATION TO TACKLE BATTLEFIELD CHALLENGES

COAS Bajwa had also paid a visit to Kot Abdul Hakim to witness integrated training of strike Corps troops busy in practising drills and procedures involving the crossing of major water obstacles as part of the offensive manoeuvre.

Speaking on the occasion, the army chief had said that such exercises enhance the confidence of troops and hone professional skills for enhancing their optimal combat potential.

Pakistan Army is a well trained and battle-hardened cohesive force ready to take on any challenge confronting defence and security of Pakistan,” COAS Bajwa had remarked. “Despite challenges, our focus remains on enhancing the conventional capability of Pakistan Army including ISR, air defence, cyber and mechanisation,” the army chief reiterated.

“Only a well-trained army equipped with future battlefield technologies can safeguard the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country,” COAS Bajwa had emphasised.

He had also interacted with participants of the exercise.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!