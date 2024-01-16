Latest technology essential for strengthening Pakistan’s defence: COAS

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir on Tuesday vowed to work for self-reliance and the latest technology “which is essential towards ensuring reliability and strengthening Pakistan’s defence”, ARY News reported, quoting military’s media wing.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the army chief visited Pakistan Ordnance Factories (POF) Wah and said that the path to national progress is defined by indigenous and local industries like POF Wah.

COAS Munir was briefed about the production capabilities of Pakistan Ordnance Factories (POF), its contributions towards fulfilling the defence requirements of the Pakistan Armed Forces and export potential.

The Army Chief also witnessed a wide range of POF Products including indigenously designed and manufactured new weapons and ammo under test & trials.

While addressing the POF officers and staff, COAS appreciated their contributions to the security and economy of the country by making POF the prime defence industry of Pakistan.

“Path to national progress is defined by indigenous and local industries like POF Wah. We will continue to work for self-reliance and the latest technology which is essential towards ensuring reliability and strengthening the defence of Pakistan.” COAS remarked.

Earlier on Jan 12, COAS General Asim Munir said that the Armed Forces of Pakistan were modernising their systems in line with country’s requirements to respond to any threat emanating against Pakistan.

The army chief made these remarks while interacting with the officers and troops at the occasion of witnessing firing of different air defence weapon systems during Exercise Al-Bayza-III, 2024 at Sonmiani today.

COAS Munir viewed integrated fire and battle maneuvers of Army Air Defence systems which includes High to Medium Air Defence Weapons System (HIMADS), Low to Medium Air Defence System, Short Range Air Defence system and Extended Short Range Air Defence system.

In a landmark achievement and milestone in enhancing the Air Defence of the aerial frontiers of Pakistan, HIMAD system in maiden fire was able to successfully engage the target at maximum ranges along with other layered weapon systems which were tested during the exercise.