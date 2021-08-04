Commanders should stay focused on achieving professional excellence: COAS

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Baloch Regimental Centre, Abbottabad on Wednesday on the occasion of the annual Commanding Officers Conference.

He laid floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada on his arrival at Baloch Regimental Centre and later addressed the servicemen, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

COAS Gen Bajwa appreciated the Baloch regiment for displaying “the highest standards in all professional pursuits, including their befitting participation in operations”.

Speaking on the occasion, he emphasised that commanders at all levels should stay focused on achieving professional excellence while keeping themselves abreast with the latest developments to overcome emerging challenges.

Earlier, on his arrival at the Regimental Centre, Gen Bajwa was received by Colonel Commandant Baloch Regiment Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas, Inspector General Arms Lieutenant General Majid Ehsan and Commandant Baloch Regimental Centre Brigadier Osman lbne Riaz.