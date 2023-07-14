COAS General Syed Asim Munir pays two-day official visit to Iran

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir has reached Iran on a two-day official visit, ARY News quoted ISPR on Friday.

During his visit, the army chief will hold meetings with the Iranian civilian and military leadership. In the upcoming meetings, the army chief will discuss defence and security cooperation between Pakistan and Iran.

Earlier in the day, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir visited Quetta Garrison and inquired about the health of wounded soldiers in the Zhob terrorist attack, said ISPR.

COAS General Syed Asim Munir paid rich tribute to the martyrs of the Pakistan Army. According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the army chief was briefing on the recent terrorist attacks.

The armed forces expressed serious concerns over the terror activities of the banned outfit, Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) being operated from Afghanistan.

The officials briefed that TTP hideouts are present in Afghanistan and expressed hopes that the Afghan government will not allow its land to be used against other countries.

The spokesperson of the military’s media wing urged that the Afghan interim administration to ensure the implementation of the Doha agreement. The armed forces also expressed concerns over the involvement of Afghan citizens in the terrorist attacks in Pakistan.