COAS Munir visits Bannu after suicide attack on military convoy

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir on Friday visited Bannu, wherein nine Pakistan Army soldiers embraced martyrdom in a suicide attack on military convoy, ARY News reported, quoting military’s media wing.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the army chief was briefed on the ongoing operations and overall security situation.

COAS Munir also visited CMH Bannu to inquire about the health and well-being of the soldiers injured in the suicide attack.

The army chief appreciated the high morale and unflinching resolve of the troops. “Pakistan Army will continue to act as a bulwark against terrorism to safeguard the nation from this scourge,” the COAS emphasised.

While interacting with officers and troops deployed in the area, COAS Munir emphasised, “The Army, law enforcement agencies and the nation can never be coerced by the cowardly tactics of the terrorists, who have a misbelief that they can challenge the iron resolve of the soldiers and writ of the state.”

“We have fought for long and will continue to fight the menace of terrorism till the end. The nation pays rich tribute to those who have laid their lives and their sacrifices will forever be honoured,” he added.

Earlier on arrival, COAS was received by Commander Peshawar Corps.

It is pertinent to mention here that at least nine soldiers martyred in a suicide attack on security forces convoy in Janikhel area of district Bannu in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

A suicide bomber who was on a motorcycle exploded near the military convoy and nine soldiers embraced martyrdom while five others were injured.

The armed forces said that they were determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of soldiers further strengthened their resolve, ISPR.