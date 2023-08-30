COAS Munir witnesses field fire, battle drills at Jhelum

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir on Wednesday visited Tilla Field Firing Ranges near Jhelum and witnessed field fire and battle drills, the military’s media wing said.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations, COAS Munir was briefed on the training objectives for the exercise, which was designed to ensure the operational readiness of the troops in a challenging environment.

The ISPR, in the statement said, the army chief appreciated the “synergy displayed by Air Force, Army Aviation and ground troops in the execution of various operational drills”.

The COAS praised the troops for their combat proficiency and offensive spirit as well as high morale and battleworthiness, said the ISPR.

Earlier on arrival, the COAS was received by Lieutenant General Syed Aamer Raza, Commander Four Corps.

Recently, COAS General Syed Asim Munir held an interactive session with a group of 38 students from Harvard University, United States hailing from nine different countries who met him here at the General Headquarters (GHQ) as part of their visit to Pakistan.

During the interaction, COAS Munir underscored that Pakistan was acting as bulwark against terrorism and the international community must “realise the immense sacrifices rendered by the country”.

The army chief talked about regional security issues and the Pakistan Army’s contributions to promote peace and stability in the region.

He also highlighted the rich potential of Pakistan and urged the participants to perceive the country based on their experiences during their stay.

The army chief pointed out the human sufferings and atrocities being committed in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIJOK) and efforts to change the demographic realities of the area.

The students appreciated COAS Asim Munir for providing an opportunity for a constructive interaction.