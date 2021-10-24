COAS Qamar Bajwa says ‘Pakistan cricket team has made us proud’

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Sunday congratulated the Pakistan cricket team over their convincing victory by 10 wickets against India in the Twenty20 World Cup match, ARY NEWS reported quoting Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the ISPR, COAS General Qamar Bajwa congratulated Pakistan cricket team for outstanding performance and comprehensive win against India in ICC T20 World Cup match.

COAS congratulates Pakistan Cricket Team for outstanding performance and comprehensive win against India in ICC T 20 World Cup Match. “Pakistan Cricket Team has made us all proud”

COAS. — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) October 24, 2021

“Pakistan Cricket Team has made us all proud” the army chief was quoted as saying by the military’s media wing.

CJCSC & Services Chiefs congratulate Pakistan Cricket Team for historic win against India in ICC T20 World Cup. — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) October 24, 2021



Prime Minister Imran Khan also witnessed a stunning victory of Pakistan against India in the Twenty20 World Cup during his visit to Saudi Arabia along with members of the federal cabinet.

The prime minister congratulated the Pakistan team and especially to Babar Azam who led from the front, as well as to the brilliant performances of Rizwan and Shaheen Afridi.

“The nation is proud of you all,” he said in a message from his Twitter handle.

Congratulations to the Pakistan Team & esp to Babar Azam who led from the front, as well as to the brilliant performances of Rizwan & Shaheen Afridi. The nation is proud of you all. pic.twitter.com/ygoOVTu37l — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) October 24, 2021

The scenes of the prime minister witnessing the victory of the national cricket team were shared by Hammad Azhar from his Twitter handle.

