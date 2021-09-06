Italy’s foreign minister calls on COAS Qamar Bajwa to discuss Afghanistan: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Foreign Minister of Italy Luigi Di Maio called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday to discuss the ongoing situation in Afghanistan, ARY NEWS reported quoting Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to ISPR, matters of mutual interest, regional security, the current situation in Afghanistan, and collaboration in humanitarian assistance for Afghanistan were discussed during the meeting.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

COAS Qamar Bajwa said that Pakistan values its relations with Italy and they earnestly look forward to enhancing mutually beneficial multi-domain relations based on common interest.

The foreign minister of Italy appreciated Pakistan’s role in the Afghan situation including successful evacuation operations, efforts for regional stability and pledged to play their role for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.

On September 04, British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, said the ISPR.

According to the military’s public relations wing, matters related to mutual interest, including defence and security cooperation between the two countries and overall regional security situation, especially the current situation in Afghanistan came under discussion.

Read More: PM CAUTIONS AGAINST SPOILERS TRYING TO DESTABILISE SITUATION IN AFGHANISTAN

The two dignitaries also discussed cooperation in multiple fields including security cooperation, joint training and counter-terrorism domain, said the ISPR.

Speaking on the occasion, COAS Gen Bajwa said that Pakistan will continue to work for peace and stability in Afghanistan, adding that Pakistan will support the establishment of an inclusive government in Afghanistan.