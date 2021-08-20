COAS wants cadets to keep abreast of technological advancements

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited the Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) Kakul on Friday, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

He reviewed the Flag Presentation Parade as chief guest and awarded Battalion Standard to the 4th Pakistan Battalion which was raised on October 10, 2016.

Later, addressing the faculty and cadets, COAS Gen Bajwa lauded the PMA’s role as the premier training institution of Pakistan Army and commended the faculty and staff for maintaining high standards of training and grooming the young leaders that form back bone of the country’s military.

Dilating upon the future challenges in the view of changing dynamics of warfare, he advised the cadets to “wholeheartedly focus on training and remain abreast with the latest advancements in technology to prove equal to the task”.

COAS said Pakistan Army is proud of its young officers who continue to lead their men from the front with courage and devotion to defend the freedom of motherland.