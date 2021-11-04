Committee constituted to resolve issues of tribal people: Asad Qaiser

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly (NA) Speaker Asad Qaiser has said that a committee was constituted to resolve the issues being faced by the tribal people, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Asad Qaiser chaired a meeting related to the development of erstwhile Federal Administered Tribal Areas (FATA).

He said that the premier minister the opposition leaders were taken into confidence over the matter as it is our responsibility to address the issues of the tribal people. He said that the neighbouring country Afghanistan has recently witnessed a revolution.

Qaiser said that we have to resolve the issues of tribal issues, otherwise, the merger of the tribal districts will not benefit anyone. He admitted that the internal situation of the erstwhile FATA was not good.

He added that youth could choose the wrong path if they were not given opportunities. Asad Qaiser welcomed the beginning of peace between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

The NA Speaker said that the federal government was planning to establish factories in the erstwhile FATA. The government desired to establish a peaceful environment in the areas, said Qaiser.

Earlier in June, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that the development of merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is among the top priorities of his government.

Talking to a delegation of MNAs hailing from erstwhile tribal areas, who called on him in Islamabad, PM Imran had said he wants complete mainstreaming of the people of tribal districts.

The delegation comprised of Guldad Khan, Gull Zafar Khan, Sajid Khan, Muhammad Iqbal Khan, Malik Fakhar Zaman Khan, and Jawad Hussain. Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Dr Noorul Haq Qadri was also present on the occasion.

