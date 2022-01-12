Commander of Terrestrial Army Congo meets COAS Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: Commander of the Terrestrial Army Congo Lieutenant General Sikabwe Asinda Fall called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ, today, ARY News quoted the military’s media wing on Wednesday.

During the meeting, they discussed matters of mutual interest, regional security situation and scope of military cooperation to include defence, training and security between the two countries.

COAS Bajwa emphasised that Pakistan Army is committed to playing its part in establishing peace under United Nations (UN) banner and we have rendered numerous sacrifices for this noble cause, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

COAS said that Pakistan views Congo as a key country in the African continent and we appreciate Congo’s role in regional peace.

The visiting dignitary lauded the professionalism of Pakistan armed forces and its role in the UN peacekeeping operations in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

He also vowed to enhance cooperation in various fields between the two militaries.

Earlier on January 10, COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa had stressed the need for swiftly devising an institutional mechanism to channel humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan in order to avert a looming humanitarian catastrophe in the war-ravaged country.

Speaking to Major General Talal Abdullah Al-Otaibi, the military advisor to Saudi Arabia’s minister of defence, who called on him at GHQ, the army chief had underscored the importance of peace and reconciliation initiatives in Afghanistan.

COAS had said that Pakistan values its historical and brotherly relations with the Kingdom and acknowledges its unique place in the Islamic world.

The Saudi military official had acknowledged the professionalism of Pakistan’s armed forces and vowed to enhance cooperation with Islamabad in various fields. He had also appreciated Pakistan’s role in the Afghan situation, special efforts for border management, and role in regional stability.

