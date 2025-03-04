Consultations for federal cabinet portfolios complete

ISLAMABAD: The consultations for portfolio distribution among the newly elected federal ministers and advisors have been finalized, ARY News reported Wednesday.

According to sources, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has completed discussions to assign portfolios following the swearing-in of ministers and advisors, and an official announcement is expected soon.

The new ministers are likely to take charge of key portfolios, including the Ministry of Railways, the Ministry of National Health, and the Ministry of Communications.

Reports suggest that Muhammad Ali, advisor to the prime minister, will be assigned the important portfolio of privatization.

Federal Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik is expected to be appointed Minister of Petroleum, while Dr. Musadik Malik is likely to head the Ministry of Climate Change. Dr. Tauqeer is expected to take charge of the Ministry of Cabinet and Establishment Division.

Hanif Abbasi is set to be appointed to the Ministry of Railways, and Mustafa Kamal is likely to lead the Ministry of Science and Technology, sources said.

Additionally, Raza Hayat Hiraj is expected to head the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, Khalid Magsi the Ministry of Water, and Pervez Khattak the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination.

According to reports, Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry is likely to be appointed as the Minister of Health, while Shiza Fatima is expected to continue leading the Ministry of Information Technology.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expanded his federal cabinet by inducting 27 new members, including some belonging to allied parties, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Thirteen federal ministers, 11 state ministers, and three advisers took oath at a ceremony at held at (President House) Aiwan-e-Sadar.

President Asif Ali Zardari administered the oath to new federal cabinet. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was also present on the occasion. The federal cabinet has now reached 46 members.

New ministers include Hanif Abbasi, Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, Moin Watto, Mustafa Kamal, Sardar Yusuf, Ali Parvez, Shaza Fatima, Junaid Anwar, Khalid Magsi, Pir Imran Shah, Aurangzeb Khachi, Rana Mubasher and Raza Hayat Haraj.

11 state ministers include Barrister Aqeel Malik, Malik Rasheed, Armaghan Subhani, Talal Chaudhry, Khyel Das, Rehman Kanju, Bilal Kayani, Mukhtar Bharat, Shazra Mansab, Anwar Chaudhry and Wajiha Qamar.

Additionally three new advisers have been appointed including Muhammad Ali, Tauqir Shah and Pervez Khattak.

The cabinet expansion comes nearly a year after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif took office.