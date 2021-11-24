Contempt plea filed against Maryam Nawaz, Shahid Khaqan

ISLAMABAD: A contempt of court plea has been filed in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

A female lawyer had moved IHC against Maryam and Abbasi over their derogatory remarks against the former chief justice of Pakistan, Justice (retired) Saqib Nisar.

After the statement of former CJ GB, the former prime minister said, why Saqib Nisar cannot be jailed if Nawaz Sharif can, the applicant said in her plea. Both Maryam and Abbasi tried to scandalize the judiciary through their outburst after the statement.

The applicant has pleaded with the court to initiate contempt of court proceedings against both the PML-N stalwarts and punish them according to the law.

Background

Former CJ Gilgit Baltistan last week had claimed former CJP Saqib Nisar had asked a high court judge to keep Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz Sharif in jail till the 2018 general elections.

The former chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice retired Saqib Nisar termed the claims of ex-CJ GB as a blatant lie.

Exclusively talking to ARY News, the former top judge said, “Rana Shamim asked me for extension of his tenure as CJ GB, which I didn’t approve.” Nisar said Rana Shamim complained once against not giving him an extension.

Later, Ex-chief justice (CJ) Gilgit Baltistan (GB) Supreme Court Rana Shamim has said that he stands by his statement against Pakistan’s former top judge, Saqib Nisar.

“I stand by my statement which I gave to journalist Ansar Abbasi against former CJP Justice retired Saqib Nisar,” ex-CJ GB Rana Shamim said while exclusively talking to ARY News.

Reacting to the demand for an extension by him, Rana Shamim said the then CJP Sadiq Nisar did not have the right to extend my services.

The Supreme Courts of GB and AJK are not subordinates of SCP, he added.

