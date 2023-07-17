Cop among two wounded in Islamabad firing

ISLAMABAD: Two persons including a cop got injured after unidentified assailants opened fire in Islamabad’s Sangjani area on Monday, ARY News reported.

Unidentified armed men opened fire in the Sangjani area of Islamabad, leaving a cop namely Zafarullah and a citizen wounded. The attackers managed to flee from the scene.

The wounded persons were immediately shifted to the PIMS hospital for medical assistance. Heavy contingents of police force led by DPO Saddar rushed to the scene and started a search operation to arrest the culprits.

Earlier in the month, a cop had sustained injuries in firing by ‘drug peddlers’ near Purana Golimar River in Karachi.

Police told the media that a cop sustained wounds in a firing incident near the Purana Golimar River in Karachi. They said that the cop was standing alone in the area when unidentified men opened fire at him.

They expressed suspicions that drug peddlers shot the cop deputed in the Nazimabad area. The wounded policeman was immediately shifted to the hospital for medical assistance.