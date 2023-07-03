Two cops held hostage, one injured in armed attack

JAFFARABAD: Two cops were held hostage and one sustained injuries in an attack carried by unidentified armed men in the Sohbatpur district of Balochistan, ARY News reported on Monday.

Unidentified armed men opened fire at a police party in Balochistan’s Sohbatpur district, leaving the Station House Officer (SHO) Muhammad Anwar wounded and two cops were held hostage.

During the attack, the armed men broke the window glasses of the vehicle with batons.

Following the incident, police contingents from three police stations rushed to the crime scene for the recovery of the abducted cops.

Police officials said that the police part went to arrest a criminal wanted in various cases.

READ: Cop wounded in firing by ‘drug peddlers’ in Karachi

A few days ago, a cop sustained injuries in a grenade attack on the Civil Line police station in Quetta.

Unidentified assailants hurled a hand grenade at the Civil Line police station in Quetta on the third day of Eidul Azha and fled from the scene.

As per details, unidentified persons on a motorcycle hurled the grenade from Benazir bridge which blew near the main gate of the police station.

CCTV footage of the incident has also surfaced, showing the attacker hurling a hand grenade. After the incident, police cordoned off the whole area and started a search operation to arrest the culprits.

Heavy contingent of police and the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) rushed to the scene and launched an investigation.