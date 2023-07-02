Cop wounded in firing by ‘drug peddlers’ in Karachi

KARACHI: A cop sustained injuries in firing by ‘drug peddlers’ near Purana Golimar River in Karachi on Sunday, ARY News reported.

Police told the media that a cop sustained wounds in a firing incident near the Purana Golimar River in Karachi. They said that the cop was standing alone in the area when unidentified men opened fire at him.

They expressed suspicions that drug peddlers shot the cop deputed in the Nazimabad area. The wounded policeman was immediately shifted to the hospital for medical assistance.

Heavy contingents of Rangers and police rushed to the scene.

Yesterday, a cop sustained injuries in a grenade attack on the Civil Line police station in Quetta.

Unidentified assailants hurled a hand grenade at the Civil Line police station in Quetta on the third day of Eidul Azha and fled from the scene.

As per details, unidentified persons on a motorcycle hurled the grenade from Benazir bridge which blew near the main gate of the police station.

CCTV footage of the incident has also surfaced, showing the attacker hurling a hand grenade. After the incident, police cordoned off the whole area and started a search operation to arrest the culprits.

Heavy contingent of police, Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) rushed to the scene, whereas, Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) was also summoned.

The wounded cop was identified as Abdus Saboor Achakzai who was immediately shifted to the Civil Hospital for medical assistance.