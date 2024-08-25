Cop kidnapped by Katcha dacoits in Sadiqabad recovered

SADIQABAD: Police have recovered the cop, who was kidnapped by Katcha dacoits from the Machhka area of Sadiqabad two days ago, ARY News reported.

According to the police spokesperson, Constable Ahmad Nawaz has been recovered safely and is in police custody.

The police had launched an operation in the katcha area to rescue Ahmad Nawaz, and his safe recovery was the top priority, said DPO Rizwan Umar Gondal.

He said that the police had strengthened their presence in the area to ensure the constable’s safe recovery. The recovery of Ahmad Nawaz is an achievement for the police, Gondal added.

However, sources revealed that a deal was made between the police and the kidnappers, resulting in the release of Ahmad Nawaz in exchange for the release of a murder accused, Jabbar Lolai, who was in jail for the past two years.

Jabar Lolai had murdered Mehr Sheikh near Nawababad two years ago and is affiliated with the Andharh Gang.

The gang members celebrated Jabar’s release by firing shots in the air and sharing videos on social media. The police are investigating the matter further.

Yesterday, the Katcha dacoits who abducted a police constable from the Liquatpur Machhka area of Sadiqabad, released a video of the cop.

The abducted cop Ahmad Nawaz appealed to the authorities to take action for his release, stating that if the kidnappers’ demands are not met, they will kill him.

The kidnappers demanded the release of their accomplices and have threatened to harm Ahmad Nawaz if their demands are not met.

The police registered a case against the kidnappers and are investigating the matter.

On the other hand, the family of the kidnapped constable staged a protest outside the Liquatpur Press Club yesterday, demanding action for his safe recovery.

Its worth mentioning here that the bandits launched a rocket attack on two police vehicles in Machhka in Sadiqabad, when they became stuck in accumulated rainwater. Around 20 policement were present in the vehicles at the time of the attack.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar stated that the police vehicles were attacked with rocket launchers in the katcha area. The attack resulted in the martyrdom of 12 policemen and injuries to seven others. The bodies and injured were moved to Sheikh Zayed Hospital, where condition of two cops was said to be critical.