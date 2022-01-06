Cop shoots self at Thatta police station

THATTA: A policeman reportedly committed suicide by shooting himself at Thatta’s Gharo police station on Thursday.

According to the police, an assistant sub-inspector, Ali Gul, who was posted at the Gharo police station fired three shots at himself with his official rifle.

He was rushed to a nearby medical facility but could not survive. The body was handed over to his heirs after medico-legal formalities.

In Sept 2020, an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) had allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself at Lahore’s Garden Town police station.

According to police sources, the police officer, identified as Majeed who was associated with the Garden Town investigation department, shot himself dead shortly after his arrival at his office using an official gun.

The police said he was under mental stress after the demise of his son in a traffic accident. He was also worried about his younger son suffering from a physical disability.

