Cop wounded in terrorist attack in DI Khan check post

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: A cop sustained injuries in a terrorist attack on a check post in Dera Ismail Khan on Monday, ARY News reported.

Police said that a group of terrorists attacked the Kathi check post in DI Khan today and fled from the scene. A cop got injuries in the exchange of fire between the police officials and terrorists.

Police added that the terrorist fled from the scene after police contingents reached the check post under the supervision of DPO Muhammad Shoaib and SDPO Saddar Circle.

On February 7, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) police had thwarted a terrorist attack on the Hathala check post in the Dera Ismail Khan district.

READ: POLICE FOIL TERRORIST ATTACK IN LAKKI MARWAT



A group of terrorists carried out a fierce attack on the Hathala check post in DI Khan in the vicinity of the Kulachi police station. Police said the exchange of fire between the cops and terrorists continued for over 30 minutes.

Following the attack, District Police Officer (DPO) along with additional contingents reached the check post. The terrorists fled from the scene after the failed attack.

Comments