Coronavirus: KP reports 77 infections, 185 recoveries in a day

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has recorded four deaths due to COVID-19 during the past 24 hours, whereas, 77 new cases were reported in the province, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

After reporting four more deaths, the total count of mortalities has reached up to 5,731 in the province, whereas, the number of infections stood at 177,723.

185 patients have recovered from the virus, taking the total number of recoveries up to 169,651.

Earlier in the day, the federal planning minister and chair of National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) Asad Umar said Wednesday the country has recorded the “lowest positivity ratio since we started measuring covid.”

READ: IHRA TRACES THREE LABS ‘ISSUING FAKE VACCINATION CERTIFICATES’

The federal minister said the country also posted the “lowest patients on critical care”, and the “lowest daily mortality in a year”. The country’s daily Covid statistics showed 1.34 per cent positivity today as per NCOC.

In a tweet earlier today, Asad Umar ascribed the effect to the “positive impact of vaccination”, however, he said that the vaccination drive must continue.

The NCOC daily counter noted 516 total cases countrywide out of 38,430 tests conducted. It said the country suffered 13 new deaths today in the past 24-hour-period.

The NCOC tweet said 1,445 patients infected with Covid are on critical care at present across Pakistan.

