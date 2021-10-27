IHRA traces three labs ‘issuing fake vaccination certificates’

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Healthcare Regulatory Authority (IHRA) has traced three labs involved in issuing fake COVID-19 vaccination certificates, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Three labs have been stopped from working by the Islamabad Healthcare Regulatory Authority (IHRA) for being involved in issuing fake vaccination certificates.

The IHRA spokesperson said in a statement that the services of 11 healthcare establishments in Islamabad. It added that two medical and dental centres have been sealed due to the lack of cleanliness.

During the last two weeks, the IHRA officials inspected 55 health establishments besides issuing notices to 37 healthcare establishments for registration. 38 institutions have been issued directives for registration by the IHRA.

Earlier in September, Islamabad Healthcare Regulatory Authority (IHRA) had closed two labs in the fake corona vaccination certificates scandal.

“These labs were involved in the issuance of fake corona vaccination certificates,” a spokesperson of the IHRA had said in a statement.

“The services of Sharif and Khan labs will remain suspended till the next order of the authority,” the spokesperson had said.

“The two labs have also been closed over keeping expired VTMs and tubes,” according to the spokesperson.

“A private hospital has also been closed till further orders over keeping expired testing kits,” according to the IHRA.

Moreover, two clinics had also been closed over keeping untrained staff, IHRA said. The regulator had also directed 33 health institutions to get registration.

The IHRA had conducted scrutiny of 82 healthcare institutions and inspected rehabilitation centres, labs, collection points, hospitals, dental clinics and vaccination centres, the spokesperson said.

The citizens had requested the regulatory authority to inspect 20 institutions, spokesperson said.