Corps Commander Peshawar visits flood-hit areas in Swat Valley

RAWALPINDI: Corps Commander Peshawar Lieutenant General Hassan Azhar Hayat visited the flood-hit areas in Swat Valley, ARY News quoted the military’s media wing Monday.

Lieutenant General Hassan Azhar Hayat interacted with the flood-affected people and tourists who were evacuated by Pakistan Army from Kalam and Kumrat, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

He also met the locals and troops busy in rescue, relief and rehabilitation efforts.

Yesterday, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited army troops busy in relief activities in far-flung flood-affected areas of Khairpur and Qambar Shahdadkot.

COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa spent the whole day with flood victims in relief and medical camps established for the local population at Village Jilani, Khairpur and Qambar Shahdadkot, Inter-Services Public Relations said in a statement.

The flood victims at Khairpur and Qambar Shahdadkot thanked COAS Bajwa for reaching out to them and sharing their problems and discomfort due to floods.

The army chief met troops on the ground and appreciated their efforts in bringing comfort to the people awaiting their support.

Helping the people of Pakistan in need is a noble cause and we must take pride to serve them to the best of our abilities, General Bajwa emphasised.

COAS Bajwa said that it will take many years to completely rehabilitate the flood-hit parts of the country. He appealed to Pakistanis to help the flood victims in a difficult time.

