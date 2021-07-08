Couple assault case: IG Islamabad says culprits may face ‘death penalty’

ISLAMABAD: Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman, said on Thursday that prime suspect Usman Mirza and his accomplices could meet the threshold for receiving the “death penalty” in the Islamabad couple assault case, ARY News reported.

“Culprits involved in torturing and stripping an Islamabad couple can face the death penalty,” he said while speaking in the ARY News program ‘The reporters’.

He said that capital police took timely action and arrested the accused after a video of a man forcefully filming an obscene video of a couple in Islamabad and blackmailing them went viral on social media.

“Police will take it as a test case,” said IGP, adding that forensic federal police would conduct a forensic audit of the video.

Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman further said that police will use all their energies in order to bring all the accused to justice in the couple assault case.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan took notice of case related to torturing and blackmailing a couple in Islamabad.

PM Imran telephoned Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jameeulur Rehman and inquired about the incident.

The premier directed the IGP for exemplary punishment to the accused in the incident.

It is pertinent to mention here that the incident occurred two months back when prime suspect Usman allegedly along with his other accomplices barged into an apartment in the E-11 sector of Islamabad and shot an obscene video of a girl.

The suspect continued to blackmail the couple with the video and demanded money in return and warned to make it viral in case of non-compliance.

The police nabbed a prime suspect Usman Mirza on Wednesday who was allegedly involved in forcefully filming an obscene video of the couple.