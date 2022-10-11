Court accepts Rana Sanaullah’s plea against arrest warrant

RAWALPINDI: A local court has accepted Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah’s plea against the issuance of arrest warrant by the anti-corruption establishment (ACE) Punjab, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

After accepting Rana Sanaullah’s petition, the local court summoned the investigation officer (IO) along with the relevant records on October 13. The hearing was adjourned.

The lawyers of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) challenged the issuance of Sanaullah’s arrest warrant in the court of the senior civil judge Ghulam Akbar.

Earlier in the day, the court of senior civil judge Rawalpindi on Tuesday returned Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah’s plea against his arrest warrant after raising an objection.

Yesterday, the spokesperson of the interior ministry said Monday that Rana Sanaullah will approach the court against the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab after the issuance of his non-bailable arrest warrant.

The interior ministry’s spokesperson said in a statement that ACE Punjab committed fraud in the records of a case that was registered four years ago.

ACE Punjab acquired an arrest warrant against the interior minister after hiding the facts, whereas, the department was not providing particulars to the Islamabad police with the arrest warrant, it added

The issuance of Sanaullah’s arrest warrant was a ‘conspiracy’ against the federal government. It has been decided to seek legal action against the responsible for tampering with the case records and fraud.

It added that the interior minister respects the court and its orders.

Non-bailable arrest warrant

On October 8, a special judicial magistrate in Rawalpindi had issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Interior Minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah.

Senior civil judge of Special Judicial Magistrate Ghulam Akbar had issued the non-bailable arrest warrants for Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah. A police party was constituted to arrest the federal minister.

In a statement, a spokesperson of the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab said that it issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for the PML-N leader after he failed to appear in an anti-corruption inquiry. The spokesperson added that the warrants were issued in case number 20/19 against the federal minister.

