Court extends bail of three suspects in TikToker harassment case

LAHORE: A sessions court on Thursday extended the interim bail of three suspects in a case related to the harassment of a female TikToker at Minar-e-Pakistan on Aug 14.

Additional Sessions Judge Muhammad Saeed extended the bail of Shahzore, Akhtar Ali and Ilyas until October 6.

The suspects’ counsel stated that his clients want to join investigation but fear arrest and pleaded with the court to restrain the police from arresting them.

A suspect named Usman Aziz Shaikh withdrew his bail after police declared him innocent.

On August 14, the woman TikToker was assaulted and harassed at Minar-e-Pakistan by a mob of nearly 400 men. The incident came to light weeks later after videos of the episode went viral on social media, forcing the authorities to launch a crackdown against all those involved in it.