Court extends physical remand of six suspects in Tiktoker assault case

LAHORE: A session court Lahore on Thursday extended the physical remand of six suspects identified by a woman TikToker who was assaulted at Minar-e-Pakistan on Independence day.

The suspects namely, Shehryar, Mehran, Abid, Arsalan, Sajjid and Iftikhar were presented before the session court as their three-day remand expired today.

At the outset of the hearing, the investigation officer of the case, pleaded with the court to extend physical remand of the suspects in the case for further investigations.

Judicial Magistrate, Hassan Sarfaraz Cheema, while approving the police’s plea extended physical remand of the suspects for two more days and adjourned the hearing.

The Lahore police on September 04 released 151 suspects taken into custody for the Minar-e-Pakistan incident probe after the victim identified six of the suspects.

On August 28, the woman had refused to attend the identification parade at the Lahore jail citing illness and Magistrate Noman Nasir had to return without the process.

The TikToker conveyed that she was not feeling well and could not attend the proceeding as 144 people had to be paraded before her during the identification process.

During the previous identification parade, the woman TikToker identified three suspects for their involvement in the entire episode.

The incident occurred on August 14 when people were celebrating Independence Day at Lahore’s Greater Iqbal Park. On Tuesday, police registered a case against 400 suspects after videos of the incident went viral on social media.