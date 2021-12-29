Court extends remand of accused in Wajiha Swati murder case

RAWALPINDI: A court in Rawalpindi on Wednesday extended the physical remand of the key accused in the kidnapping and murder case of American national Wajiha Swati by three days.

Police produced the three accused, including Wajiha’s ex-husband Rizwan Habib, his father and employee, before the court on the completion of their previous physical remand.

Also Read: Suspect in murder of Pakistani-origin US woman planned to fly abroad

The investigation officer pleaded that their remand be extended for further investigation. He said the murder weapon and the vehicle used to transport the victim’s body to Lakki Marwat have not yet been recovered from the accused.

Civil Judge Tariq Khan extended the accused persons’ physical remand for three days.

Earlier, the victim’s former husband confessed to abducting her soon after her arrival in Pakistan and killing her and burying her body in Lakki Marwat.

Also Read: Husband confesses killing ‘missing’ Pakistani-origin US woman

Wajiha had gone missing soon after she reached Pakistan on October 16, the police said. A case was registered with the Morgah police station on the complaint of her eldest son. The FIR nominated Rizwan Habib as the main accused.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!