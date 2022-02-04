Court hears plea against auction of Nawaz Sharif’s properties

LAHORE: An accountability court in Lahore on Friday took up applications seeking to stay auction of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s properties.

Judge Asad Ali heard the applications filed by Yousuf Abbas and others. The court directed lawyers representing the applicants and National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to forward their arguments on the matter at the next hearing set for March 1.

The applicants stated that the auction process would will be challenged once the PML-N supremo returns to the country from London, requesting the court to stay the auction for the time being.

Besides, they pleaded the court to revisit its decision of the auction of the properties.

On Feb 1, a fresh medical report of the former prime minister, who has been in London since 2019 for medical treatment, was submitted to the Lahore High Court (LHC). According to the report, the PML-N supremo’s physician has advised him against travelling back to the country.

