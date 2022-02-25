Court hears plea to unfreeze Shehbaz Sharif family’s assets

LAHORE: An accountability court on Friday sought arguments on a plea moved by Punjab Assembly opposition leader Hamza Shehbaz and his mother Nusrat Shehbaz seeking directives for the authorities concerned to unfreeze their assets.

The court put off the hearing until March 4 when lawyers representing the applicants will forward more arguments.

Hamza and his mother stated in their plea that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) froze their assets in utter disregard for the actual facts as assets can not be frozen at a time when the investigation process is still underway.

They requested the accountability court to review its verdict of allowing the national graft buster to freeze the assets.

On Dec 11, 2019, the accountability court had ordered authorities to freeze properties of the PML-N president and his family. The court, in its verdict, directed the authorities concerned to freeze all assets of Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz, Suleman Shehbaz, two wives of Shehbaz including Nusrat Shehbaz and Tehmina Durrani.

