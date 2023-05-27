28.9 C
Karachi
Sunday, May 28, 2023
Pervaiz Elahi's bail rejected by court, faces corruption charges

LAHORE: The Anti-Corruption Court issued a written order on Saturday rejecting the bail plea of former Punjab’s Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi, ARY News reported.

The Anti-Corruption Court, led by Judge Ali Raza issued a two-page written verdict and rejected that bail plea of Pervaiz Elahi. The primarily order based on Pervaiz Elahi’s non-appearance during the proceedings, which served as a key factor in the rejection of his bail plea.

Upholding the law surrounding transit bail, the investigating officer disclosed that the PTI president Pervaiz Elahi had thus far failed to cooperate and join the ongoing probe.

During a previous hearing, Pervaiz Elahi had sought exemption from appearing in court on medical grounds. However, the court remained unconvinced, as official verification of his medical reports could not be obtained.

It is pertinent to mention here that the PTI president was booked under alleged corruption charges in several development projects in the province.

On April 28, the anti-corruption establishment (ACE) team along with police contingents raided former Punjab Chief Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Pervaiz Elahi’s house in Lahore.

It was learnt that 25 persons including a woman were arrested by ACE during the raid. However, Pervaiz Elahi was notarrested in the raid.

The eight-hour-long police action came to a halt after the Director General of Punjab’s Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE), Sohail Zafar Chattha, left the scene along with the police contingent.

