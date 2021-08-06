Court reserves verdict on whether to hand over 4 Lahore sisters to parents

LAHORE: The local court dealing the case of four abducted Lahore sisters has on Friday heard the plea from their parents for taking them home and from child protection bureau for the release of these girls, and has reserved the verdict, ARY News reported.

The four sisters have recorded their statements to the court, saying they left the house for a day out but then the rickshaw driver abducted them and held them at his place so he can get them married.

He wanted to marry us off to someone, the girls told the court.

On the four sisters, recovered from Sahiwal by the Punjab police on Aug 4 after going missing soon after they had left their house, the police had earlier learned that plans of selling them had almost materialized.

One of Lahore girls had been sold by abductors for Rs100,000: police

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Investigation Shariq Jamal Khan revealed yesterday that the abductors had been trying to sell the four girls kidnapped by them from Lahore and the prime suspect sold one of the girls for Rs100,000 before being caught by police.

While addressing a press conference to provide details of the abduction of four girls from Lahore, DIG Investigation Shariq Jamal Khan said that the girls who had been kidnapped from Lahore’s Hanjarwal area were successfully recovered by police.

He detailed that the alleged abductors including Qasim, Shehzad, Naeem, Asif and Shaukat were arrested. Khan said that the four girls had left their home on July 30 late at night following a family dispute and reached Gulshan-e-Ravi stop through the Orange Line train.

Recovered 4 Lahore sisters say rickshaw driver drugged & abducted them

Police had learned new facts as investigation in Lahore sisters’ abduction case divulges the allegedly involved rickshaw driver had drugged the group and knocked them unconscious before taking them to Sahiwal.

The four girls, whom the police recovered yesterday from Sahiwal after they had gone missing from their residence in Lahore, said they left home to reach woman’s house in Johar Town.

The four sisters, Kinza irfan; Anam irfan; Ayesha; and Sumra, in said in a statement to police that they had Rs600 as they left home and they got into a rickshaw to get to Johar Town but the driver Qasim instead took them to Green Town to his residence.