Court sets date for final arguments on bail plea of Zahir Jaffer’s gardener

KARACHI: A district and session court Friday adjourned a hearing into a bail plea of Zahir Jaffer’s gardener, who is co-accused in the grisly murder of Noor Muqaddam in Islamabad, for September 06, ARY NEWS reported.

The additional session judge Muhammad Sohail headed the hearing of the bail plea as Shah Khawar, the counsel of Shaukat Muqaddam, submitted his papers to argue against the plea.

The court set September 06 as a date for final arguments over the gardener’s plea, who is currently being jailed at Adiala Prison for allegedly concealing the facts in the entire case.

Islamabad police on August 14 arrested Jan Mohammad, who would work as a gardener at the residence of Zahir Jaffer, the alleged killer of former diplomat’s daughter Noor Mukadam.

The gardener was called to the Kohsar police station for investigation and taken into custody.

He has been listed among suspects in the murder case, the police said, adding it remains to be investigated how much he knew of the incident.

They said the gardener had come to work on the day of the murder and left before the incident took place. He has been accused of hushing up the matter.

On July 20, in a grisly murder, Noor Mukadam had been put to death allegedly by her friend Zahir Jaffer, in the vicinity of Islamabad’s Kohsar police station.