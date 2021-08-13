Police make another arrest in Noor Mukadam murder case

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad police on Friday made another arrest in the high-profile Noor Mukadam murder case, reported ARY News.

Jan Mohammad, who would work as a gardener at the residence of Zahir Jaffer, alleged killer of former diplomat’s daughter Noor Mukadam, was called to the Kohsar police station for investigation and taken into custody.

He has been listed among suspects in the murder case, the police said, adding it remains to be investigated how much he knew of the incident.

They said the gardener had come to work on the day of the murder and left before the incident took place. He has been accused of hushing up the matter.

On July 20, Noor Mukadam, daughter of a former ambassador, had been put to death allegedly by her friend Zahir, in the vicinity of Islamabad’s Kohsar police station.