COVID-19: 112 infections, three deaths reported in KP

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has recorded three deaths due to COVID-19 during the past 24 hours, whereas, 112 new cases were reported in the province, ARY News reported on Sunday.

After reporting three more deaths, the total count of mortalities has reached up to 5,686 in the province, whereas, the number of infections stood at 176,886.

The Covid-19 pandemic claimed 17 more lives in Pakistan during the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 28,269.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 720 more people got infected with the viral disease, lifting the nationwide tally of confirmed infections to 1,264,384.

READ: PUNJAB EASES LOCKDOWN RESTRICTIONS IN 36 DISTRICTS

A total of 44,831 samples were tested, out of which 720 turned out to be positive, showing the infection rate of 1.60%. At present, there are 1,958 critical patients in hospitals across the country.

On Saturday, Pakistan received 2.4 million more doses of Pfizer vaccine via the COVAX global distribution programme.

The United States (US) Embassy in Islamabad said in a Twitter statement that 2.4 million doses of the American vaccine arrived in Pakistan this morning as part of the 9.6 million shots arriving this month. Last month, the United States (US) shipped 6.6 million doses of Pfizer vaccine to Pakistan.

