Covid-19 claims 40 more lives as 2,579 fresh cases emerge in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The coronavirus claimed 40 more lives across the country in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll from the disease to 22,888.

As many as 2,579 new cases of Covid-19 emerged when 41,186 samples were tested, according to the latest National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) update.

The postivity rate of infections was recorded at 6.26 per cent, it said. The country’s caseload climbed to 996,451 after 2,579 new cases were detected.

A total of 2,590 patients are in critical care at hospitals across the country, the NCOC said, adding 939 people recuperated from the disease in the past 24 hours, taking the number of people who have recovered since the pandemic began to 922,034.

Covid-19 vaccination centres across the country will remain closed today on account of Eid-ul-Adha.

The NCOC, the top body overseeing the country’s Covid response, had decided to close vaccination centres on the first day of Eid that will fall on July 21 (Wednesday). They will open on the second day of Eid.