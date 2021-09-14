COVID-19 claims 78 more lives across Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: COVID-19 has claimed 78 more lives during the past 24 hours across Pakistan, ARY News reported on Tuesday quoting National Command and Operation Center (NCOC).

The overall death toll has surged to 26,865. The daily tests conducted during the period to determine COVID-19 infections were 47,419 out of which 2,580 turned up positive.

Statistics 14 Sep 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 47,419

Positive Cases: 2,580

Positivity % : 5.44%

Deaths : 78

Patients on Critical Care: 5304 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) September 14, 2021

New cases today translate into 5.44 per cent positivity rate, while the number of patients with complicated symptoms after Covid is 5,304, said NCOC.

On Monday, United States delivered a tranche of 320,580 Pfizer vaccine doses to Sindh.

US Consul General in Karachi Mark Stroh handed over vaccine doses batch to Sindh Minister of Health Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho.

Read more: SINDH GOVT REVERSES DECISION TO EXTEND BUSINESS HOURS IN KARACHI, HYDERABAD

Health Minister Azra Fazal Pechuho welcomed the arrival of 320,580 new Pfizer vaccine doses sent by the United States through the COVAX facility to the people of Sindh.

This shipment is part of a 6.6 million Pfizer dose tranche of vaccine the US has sent to Pakistan. This tranche is the fourth such delivery the United States has sent to Pakistan, bringing the total number of vaccine doses donated to Pakistan to nearly 16 million doses.